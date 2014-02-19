Juror: Most voted for murder in loud-music case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A juror from the trial over a Florida teen's death after a loud-music argument says most of the panel wanted a murder conviction and that race wasn't a factor in deliberations.

In a Tuesday night interview with ABC News (http://abcn.ws/1huG5ES ), the woman says only two jurors initially believed 47-year-old Michael Dunn was justified in the 2012 shooting outside a Jacksonville convenience store. Dunn is white; 17-year-old Jordan Davis of Marietta, Ga., was black.

She says an eventual 9-3 deadlock left jurors unable to reach a decision Saturday. They voted to convict Dunn of three counts of attempted murder over shooting at Davis' friends, also in the SUV with the music playing.

She says the nine jurors were split among first-degree, second-degree and manslaughter verdicts.

The woman asked to be identified only as Valerie. She appeared on camera. Jurors' names haven't been released.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.