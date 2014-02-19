Police: Man stabbed after argument over girl

Police are searching for a stabbing suspect in Red Bank.



Officers responded to Lamar Avenue before 6 Wednesday morning.



Red Bank Police say an argument broke out between two men when the girlfriend of one of the men started flirting with the other man.



One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.



The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non life threatening injuries.



The suspect fled the scene and police are actively searching for him.



Names have not been released at this time.