$646,000 Winning lottery ticket sold in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

$646,000 Winning lottery ticket sold in Walker County

Posted: Updated:
ROCK SPRING, GA (WRCB) -

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket, worth more than a half-million dollars was sold at Favorite Market #3640 on Highway 27 in Rock Spring, GA.

The Quik Pik ticket, which matched all five winning numbers, is worth $646,611 from the February 10 Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winner, Belinda Thurman of Chatsworth, claimed her prize February 14 at the Georgia Lottery District Office in Dalton.
 
Winning numbers from the Feb. 10 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 7-9-10-32-33.
 
The Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $15 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia's Pre-K Program.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.