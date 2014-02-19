$646,000 Winning lottery ticket sold in Walker County

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket, worth more than a half-million dollars was sold at Favorite Market #3640 on Highway 27 in Rock Spring, GA.



The Quik Pik ticket, which matched all five winning numbers, is worth $646,611 from the February 10 Fantasy 5 drawing.



The winner, Belinda Thurman of Chatsworth, claimed her prize February 14 at the Georgia Lottery District Office in Dalton.



Winning numbers from the Feb. 10 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 7-9-10-32-33.



