Report: Todd Harrell of 3 Doors Down arrested

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi media outlets are reporting that Todd Harrell, bassist for 3 Doors Down, has been arrested on a DUI charge.

The Sun Herald reports that police in south Mississippi arrested him Tuesday night on a second-offense DUI charge. WLOX-TV reports that the charge involves a substance other than alcohol. An Associated Press call to D'Iberville police was not answered early Wednesday.

D'Iberville police had previously arrested Harrell in 2012, on another DUI charge. He was convicted and appealed. A judge denied his appeal, finding him guilty.

Harrell also faced several charges in Nashville, Tenn., including vehicular homicide by intoxication. He's accused of driving impaired in an accident resulting in another driver's death in April 2013.

It was unclear whether Harrell has an attorney in the latest case.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.