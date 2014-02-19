McMinn County man pleads guilty in child porn case; link to deputy revealed

(Times Free Press) - A McMinn County businessman who drugged teenage girls and photographed them in sexual poses texted one such picture to the county's chief deputy, who was in training at the FBI Academy at the time, sources close to the investigation confirm.



Terry Lynn Hayes pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga to transporting child pornography and to giving cocaine to a minor, both in August 2012. As part of a plea agreement, eight counts of providing cocaine, hydrocodone, Xanax and other drugs to minors and a weapons possession charge will be dropped at his June 2 sentencing hearing.



He is expected to be sentenced to between five and 20 years in federal prison.



The plea agreement states that Hayes, 48, took pornographic pictures of two girls under age 16 after giving them drugs. And, the plea agreement states, "the defendant attached one of the photographs depicting the minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to a text which he transported by the use of his phone to an acquaintance in Quantico, Va."



