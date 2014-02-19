Hot Pockets Included in Massive Meat Recall

NBC -- Nestle USA is recalling 238,000 cases of its Hot Pockets pastries because they may contain meat included in a massive recall of nearly 9 million pounds of "diseased and unsound" beef products.

Three different sizes of Philly Steak and Cheese Hot Pockets and Hot Pockets Croissant Crust Philly Steak and Cheese products in the two-pack box are part of the voluntary recall issued Friday but announced on Tuesday.

Officials with the Nestle Prepared Foods Division said that the firm used meat produced by Rancho Feeding Corp. in 2013. Last week, the Petaluma, Calif., plant recalled 8.7 million pounds of beef parts, including whole carcasses and heads, feet, livers and so-called "mountain oysters," among other items.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service officials said the meat was recalled because the firm processed "diseased and unsound animals" without benefit of full inspection. The plant voluntarily closed last week and FSIS officials are conducting an intensive investigation of its processes and products.

The Rancho products went to at least 974 vendors in California, as well as to a few outlets in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington, USDA officials said. Walmart stores in Edgewater, Calif., and San Leandro, Calif., received some products, the agency indicated.

Nestle officials said they did not purchase meat directly from Rancho, but found that a company in the firm's supply chain had done so.

"From this review, we have confirmed that a small quantity of meat from Rancho was used at Nestle's Chatsworth, California production operation, a facility devoted entirely to Hot Pockets brand sandwiches," the firm said in a press release.

The recall is limited to those two products, which were distributed nationwide. USDA has said that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the Rancho Feeding Corp. recall.

Consumers can return the products or contact Nestle at 800-392-4057.