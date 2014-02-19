Showers/storms, unseasonably warm

Good Wednesday. After some showers and storms this morning, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm weather with highs in the upper 60s. We may see a few spotty showers south of Chattanooga through the afternoon.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy and warm with the low dropping to 52. We could see a few overnight showers and storms.

Another approaching front will interact with the warm weather and moisture in the air Thursday. Well ahead of the front we can expect to see widely scattered showers through the day Thursday. Still, with breezes from the south we will warm to 73 in Chattanooga.

Late Thursday night into the overnight hours of Friday morning, the front will begin to press through, and it will bring a line of thunderstorms to the area. They will weaken a bit as they move over the plateau, but could still produce storms with damaging winds and small hail.

By Friday late morning, skies will clear out and set the stage for great weather this weekend.

For the weekend, look for lots of sun with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers and Storms, 59

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 62

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 68

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 66

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 61

