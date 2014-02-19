Ga. officials to recruit workers for textile plant

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a recruitment event to fill hundreds of jobs at a textile manufacturing plant in northwest Georgia.

Officials say the Dubai-based Mattex Group, is opening its first American plant in Eton - about 15 miles east of Dalton. Officials say the plant is expected to manufacture carpet backing and is looking to create about 200 new jobs.

The Department of Labor will recruit workers March 5 at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Center in Chatsworth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say the company is looking to fill managerial, technical, maintenance and production positions.

