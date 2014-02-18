Calhoun, GA man charged with child molestation

Chief Garry Moss states, Calhoun Police have charged 20 year old Marco Antonio Sontay Borar of Calhoun, GA after it was discovered he had engaged in a sexual act with a minor.



On Friday, February 14th, 2014 City Police Detectives arrested Borar after obtaining evidence linking him to the sexual assault of a 15 year old female. Warrants were issued and Borar taken into custody without incident.



Borar faces charges of one count child molestation, one count enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count statutory rape, one count identity theft, one count false ID documents and one count forgery in the first degree.



Borar remains in the Gordon County Jail, with a bond proceeding pending.