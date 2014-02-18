Ethics code passes at city council meeting

Employee ethics were also a topic at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Council members voted in favor of changes to the city code, to clarify and tighten the code of ethics that city employees are required to follow.

The initiative was drafted following the mayor's executive order.

Jerry Mitchell, City Councilman District 2, "It clarifies, further clarifies what the rules are so an employee has a better idea of what they can and can't do. It also sets up appeals processes and committees who will hear appeals."

The code changes passed unanimously.

