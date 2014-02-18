Whitfield County to upgrade railway crossings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield County to upgrade railway crossings

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A widening project of the Panama Canal is having effects locally leading to several rail road closures.
The project is to allow passage of larger ships.  Those ships will eventually dock in Savannah, causing a significant increase in rail road traffic from Savannah to Chattanooga.
Now Whitfield County is working with Norfolk Southern and GDOT to close and upgrade hazardous railroad crossings.

The proposed crossings to be closed are at:

  • Midway Road
  • Baker Road
  • Henry Owens Road
  • Postelle Road
  • Redwine Cove Road
