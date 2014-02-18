Chattanooga Market to add a mid-week market - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Market to add a mid-week market

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Market will add a Wednesday Market to its 2014 season schedule.  
The new addition will be held at the First Tennessee Pavilion each Wednesday beginning May 7th, from 4-7pm.

The announcement makes for a total of three weekly public markets that the group will organize and produce.  Saturdays, along the Tennessee river from March 22 - through October 4th, from 10am-5pm, is the Chattanooga River Market on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.  The River Market hosts local and regional craftsmen offering everything from photography, to jewelry to handmade apparel.  

A Sunday Chattanooga tradition, the Chattanooga Market is also held at the First Tennessee Pavilion and will be open April 27th for it's thirteenth season. The farmers & artists market boasts 34 weekly themed events, fresh produce, meats, cheeses, artisan foods and handmade arts & crafts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.