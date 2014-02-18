Chattanooga Market to add a mid-week market

The Chattanooga Market will add a Wednesday Market to its 2014 season schedule.

The new addition will be held at the First Tennessee Pavilion each Wednesday beginning May 7th, from 4-7pm.



The announcement makes for a total of three weekly public markets that the group will organize and produce. Saturdays, along the Tennessee river from March 22 - through October 4th, from 10am-5pm, is the Chattanooga River Market on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The River Market hosts local and regional craftsmen offering everything from photography, to jewelry to handmade apparel.



A Sunday Chattanooga tradition, the Chattanooga Market is also held at the First Tennessee Pavilion and will be open April 27th for it's thirteenth season. The farmers & artists market boasts 34 weekly themed events, fresh produce, meats, cheeses, artisan foods and handmade arts & crafts.