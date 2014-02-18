City of Englewood searches for new police chief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

City of Englewood searches for new police chief

Posted: Updated:
Engelwood -

The city of Englewood is looking for a new police chief.  The current police chief, Darrell Wright told City Commissioners his intention to turn in his letter of resignation Monday night, which he did Tuesday.
Wright says he's "glad, but also sad".
After 16 years with the Englewood Police Department, Wright will be taking a job opportunity in Chattanooga.
The city has already begun advertising for the position.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.