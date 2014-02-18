Ellijay native awarded Purple Heart - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ellijay native awarded Purple Heart

Posted: Updated:

An Ellijay native received a Purple Heart last week.
Marine Corporal, Myles Bayer accepted the award with two other injured Motor Transportation Operators during a ceremony at Camp LeJeune.
The three were awarded medals for injuries suffered in action while deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.