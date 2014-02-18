Former Anderson competitor speaks out against recall

The controversy surrounding a Chattanooga City Councilman continues. Tuesday Chris Anderson filed a lawsuit, saying his constituents are trying to recall him because he's gay.

Those behind the recall say that's not true. Others say the recall process is a broken one and this case is proof.

At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Anderson's former competitor, Karl Epperson, publicly praised the District 7 councilman, saying an election should serve as a recall. And the Election Commission's decision to give the green light for people in District 7 to start a petition against Anderson isn't fair.



Karl Epperson, against recall, "I voted for Chris Anderson and for the people who are opposing Mr. Anderson or any of you ladies and gentleman who have been elected that's how you recall someone you vote for the other person."



Stuart James, Anderson's attorney, " Even though the petition doesn't say 'we're recalling Chris Anderson because he's gay,' It's a pretext for the real reason."



Charles Wysong, recall organizer, "Let me say this. If he was straight as an arrow, and had treated the people of this district like he's treated them, I'd be for recalling him as well.">



Anderson names the Election Commission and recall leader Charlie Wysong in the suit and asks the court for an injunction, to stop the recall efforts.

As of now, the recall group has until April 10th to gather 16-hundred signatures, to put the recall on the August ballot.