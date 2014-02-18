ABA Couples Division set for Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Angling couples here on Chickamauga Lake can soon enjoy more opportunities for competitive bass fishing and cash rewards in the new American Couples Series.

Headed up by tournament directors Tim and Chrissy Kennedy, the American Couples Series Division 5 TN East will be officially kicking off their first tournament of the year on March 1, 2014 here on Chickamauga Lake out of Chester Frost Park boat ramp.

Participation is open to teams comprised of one male and one female in good standings and with American Bass Anglers, Inc. Participants that are not members of the ABA, can pay their at the ramp the morning of the tournament.

The entry fee is $100 per couple with an optional $5 big fish entry for the men and $5 for the women.

For more information on this tournament series, call Tim or Chrissy at 423-843-2750 or visit on line at www.americanbassanglers.com/Couples.