Local school districts to make up snow days

Tuesday was the first day back to school for most students. Schools are now trying to figure out ways to make up for lost time.



Each school district allots a different number of days for weather closures. Some have seven or eight and others up to thirteen or fourteen days. Many have exceeded their number this winter, and now are discussing different methods of making them up.



It's back to the classroom for students across the Tennessee Valley after several days of study-free fun in the snow. Many are returning to belated Valentine's Day parties postponed by last week's wintry weather.



"Teaching these children character like love and compassion and that's what valentine's day is all about," Catoosa County parent and teacher Beth Chappelear said.



But teachers say once the party's over, it's time to work twice as hard to catch students up before they take the state test in a couple months.



"We just have to remember at this point it's not about how many days we have left, we just have to make every single day really count," Chappelear said.



Some schools in our area still have at least one snow day left while several have exceeded the number of pre-planned snow days on their calendar.



Catoosa County is one district considering lengthening school days by 15 to 20 minutes to make that time up. Others, like Marion County, are turning student-free "staff development days" into regular instructional days. Marion County is doing that this Thursday.



"If they're not in school obviously we can't cover the standards and what we need to be covering so it's extremely important to get those students in there and get those seat hours before test time," Marion County Director of Schools Mark Griffith said.



Tennessee requires 150 instructional days before TCAP testing in late April. School officials just hope Mother Nature cooperates from here on out.



"This has been the most devastating winter we've had in my tenure as superintendent," Griffith said.



No local school districts at this point have said they'd eat in to spring or summer break for make up days. Most plan to lock down their plan in their next board meetings.



Some Georgia schools may be off the hook. The state allows four emergency days that do not have to be made-up. Also, the Georgia Department of Education is presenting a resolution later this week that would give systems the flexibility to not make up days included in the state of emergency.