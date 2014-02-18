Hamilton Co. man added to TBI's most wanted list

NASHVILLE-The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted list, Rodney Jennings Jr. of Chattanooga, TN.

Rodney Jennings Jr. aka "Big Head" is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Currently, Chattanooga Police have charged Jennings with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

On January 28, 2014, at approximately 6:44 in the evening, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 2753 6th Avenue. Upon arrival, a male victim, 25 year old Raphael White, was transported by ambulance to Erlanger Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital. Through routine investigative methods, 27 year old Rodney Jennings Jr. was identified as the suspect in this homicide. The exact motive and circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Rodney Jennings Jr., age 27, of Hamilton County, has a last known address of 3316 Delong Street in Chattanooga. He is described as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Jennings has a criminal history of assault and vandalism. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodney Jennings is urged to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest