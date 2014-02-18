Test could predict which teen boys get depression

A saliva test for teenage boys with
mild symptoms of depression could help identify those who will later
develop major depression, a new study says.
Researchers
measured the stress hormone cortisol in teenage boys and found that
ones with high levels coupled with mild depression symptoms were up to
14 times more likely to suffer clinical depression later in life than
those with low or normal cortisol levels.
The test was tried on teenage boys and girls, but found to be most effective with boys.
About
one in six people suffer from clinical depression at some point in
their lives, and most mental health disorders start before age 24.
"This
is the emergence of a new way of looking at mental illness," Joe
Herbert of the University of Cambridge and one of the study authors said
at a news conference on Monday. "You don't have to rely simply on what
the patient tells you, but what you can measure inside the patient."
Herbert
compared the new test to ones done for other health problems, such as
heart disease, which evaluate things such as cholesterol and high blood
sugar to determine a patient's risk.
Herbert
and colleagues observed more than 1,800 teenagers aged 12 to 19 and
examined their cortisol levels and the teens' own reports of depression
symptoms and tracked diagnoses of mental health disorders in them for up
to three years later.
The boys
who had high cortisol levels and mild depression symptoms were up to 14
times more likely to suffer from clinical depression when compared to
other teens with normal levels, while girls with similarly elevated
cortisol levels were only up to four times more likely to develop the
condition.
Experts suggested that cortisol might affect boys and girls differently.
"All hormones,
including sexual hormones, influence brain function and behavior," said
Dr. Carmine Pariante, a professor of biological psychiatry at the
Institute of Psychiatry at King's College London. He was not linked to
the study.
Pariante said the
gender-specific hormones — androgen for males and estrogen and
progesterone for females — might react differently to cortisol and could
explain the difference in risk.