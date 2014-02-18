Cabela's co-founder Richard Cabela dies at 77

SIDNEY, NE (AP) - One of the co-founders of outdoor outfitter Cabela's has died at the age of 77.



Cabela's says Richard Cabela died Monday at his home in Sidney, where the company is based.



The company that sells outdoor gear and sporting goods got its start humbly in 1961 when Richard Cabela bought $45 of fishing flies in Chicago.



When the flies didn't sell quickly at the family's furniture store, Cabela started selling them through the mail with his wife and brother, Jim.



That led to the development of the Cabela's catalog and eventually the firm with $3.6 billion revenue and 50 retail stores across North America.



Current Cabela's CEO Tommy Millner says Dick and Jim Cabela made it possible for people to find quality outdoor gear no matter where they lived.

