Mike of Mike's Golf Shop to appear tonight on Tosh.0 season premiere

Mike buys golf clubs. He'll be happy to explain. Photo from YouTube Mike buys golf clubs. He'll be happy to explain. Photo from YouTube

Perhaps you've seen him in the infamous YouTube videos, standing in front of his store along Highway 153 in Chattanooga.

His name is Mike. He buys (and sells) golf clubs.

After you watch his video a few times, the message is driven home.

He's Mike. He buys golf clubs.

But tonight on Comedy central's Tosh.0, Mike Mixson hits the big time with web-centric comedian Daniel Tosh in the segment called "Web Redemption," where Tosh will lend his expertise to help Mike market himself, and his business, better online.

Forbes.com credited Mike as a pioneer of "selfytising." Adweek called it the "year's most oddly hypnotic ad."

We'll let you be the judge.

But one thing is for certain: Mike buys golf clubs.

SEE MORE | Mike's Golf Shop YouTube video makes a loud splash

