Chattanooga Airport plans to confront Delta about constant flight delays and cancellations

Fielding complaints about canceled and late flights on Delta Connection service, Chattanooga Airport officials said Monday they'd like to have a face-to-face meeting with executives for the air carrier to try to improve its on-time performance.



"I think it would be helpful for some board members to go down there and express our concern ... ," Chattanooga Airport Authority Vice Chairman Jim Hall said.



Airport officials said they could also invite Delta executives from its Atlanta headquarters to Chattanooga to see the newly renovated passenger terminal.



"We've got a first-class front door for our new first-class city," Hall said at a meeting of the airport authority. "We need to do everything we can to make sure the service out of the airport is first class."



