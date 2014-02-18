Winter weather damage estimated at $25 million

Officials in Georgia estimate damages from last week's winter storms to be around $25 million.



Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says the estimate is based on reported by various property and casualty insurance companies and are only a partial listing.



"Data collected by insurance adjusters are now reaching my office," Hudgens said. "We anticipate that figure to rise as new claims are reported."



There are some simple steps to take if you experienced damage during the winter weather. First, contact your insurance agent immediately. They will provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your automobile.



Second, secure your property from further damage.



If you have questions about your policy, or if you are experiencing difficulty reaching your company, call Commissioner Hudgens Consumer Services Hotline at 404-656-2070, or, outside the Metro area, 1-800-656-2298. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.