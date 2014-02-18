Snack Bar Sales Soar on Hunger for Productivity, Convenience

By Martha C. White
American workers are more productive than ever, increasingly fueled by snack bars they can gulp on the go.
Sales
have skyrocketed, and experts say it's a combination of our penchant
for multi-tasking, the rise in "grazing" instead of eating full meals, a
desire for convenience and a perception that bars are a healthy
substitute for candy or other snack food.
"Bars fit into that
hectic lifestyle consumers are facing these days," said Darren Seifer,
food and beverage industry analyst at the NPD Group. "When they're
typing at their desk or commuting to work and they have only one free
hand, it certainly helps out with their rushed and hurried lifestyles."
Snack
bars are "becoming more and more important because people are snacking
more .... I think the definition of meals has changed," said Phil
Lempert, CEO of the website SupermarketGuru.com.
"If I look at the average single professional, they could be having a
bar for breakfast in the morning," he said, followed by more bars for
morning or afternoon snacks.
Melanie
Wrzesinski is a typical example. "I have two a day, usually," the
30-year-old Greenville, S.C., resident said. Wrzesinski eats five small
meals a day and finds bars easier to fit into her busy schedule working
with brain-injury patients at a hospital, she said. "I keep some in my
desk drawer at work so I don't have to bring them every day."
She
has plenty of company. In a typical two-week period, almost a quarter
of Americans eat some type of snack bar at home or bring one from home
to eat later, according to NPD, a figure that's jumped almost 10
percentage points in a decade.
Americans
are also grabbing snack bars when they're already on the go.
Year-over-year, NPD found that the unit and dollar volume of snack bar
sales to foodservice establishments — cafeterias, hotels, restaurants
and the like — have grown by 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
Busy American worker bees are
sacrificing breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks on the altar of
productivity, and increasingly rely on snack bars to power them through
their days.
According to data released earlier this month
by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, worker productivity grew in the
fourth quarter of 2013 at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent, propelled
by a 4.9 percent increase in worker output and a 1.7 percent increase in
hours worked.
In a 2012 online poll,
ManpowerGroup division Right Management found that less than 20 percent
of workers say they regularly take lunch breaks. About 40 percent of
workers said they eat at their desks, and 28 percent say they
infrequently or never take lunch breaks.
"We
started to see this kind of behavior, in particular, when we had the
recession, and people never really got out of it," said Margaret-Ann
Cole, senior vice president with Right Management. "It's an example of
the relentless stress workers are experiencing. It becomes the new
normal."
Snack bars are a
convenient solution for some. "You just unwrap them and they're ready to
go," Wrzesinski said. "You also don't need to carve out half an hour to
eat it."
With that kind of
workplace dynamic, it's no wonder the popularity of bars has soared,
said Beth Bloom, food analyst at Mintel. "Busy, on-the-go lifestyles
definitely support growth in the category," she said via email. "These
items are easy to grab and go."
And
while Americans are working harder than ever, they expect their food to
do the same. "Consumers gravitate to foods that have a health halo and
could provide you with a benefit just by eating it," the NPD Group's
Seifer said. "Why they're choosing to have bars … has a lot to do with
health."
Seifer said people are
looking for quick, convenient food that's low in calories or high in
fiber or protein. About half of Americans say they're trying to add more
protein to their diet, and manufacturers are responding. Last year, 18
percent of bars carried a "high protein" claim, up from slightly less
than 13 percent in 2009, Bloom said.
"What we're seeing with a
lot of these bars is it's either for protein or energy," Lempert said.
"It's a handy way to get both nutrition and satisfaction." Now that
we're using bars as a stopgap for meals or meal replacements, "We're
looking for more than just taste and sugar," he said.