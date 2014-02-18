Hamilton County's newest charter school finds early success — here's why

Three years ago, Marcia Griffin went door to door in the inner city, meeting with dozens of parents to pitch her idea for a new charter school in Chattanooga. She quibbled with the Hamilton County Board of Education for approval and finally opened her elementary school in the Eastgate Town Center, between a call center and a nightclub.

Now, the Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence has a waiting list. After only a couple of years, its test scores are starting to rival those of the public school system. And the school is looking to expand with the addition of a new middle school campus, either at Eastgate or another location.

The school's rise comes amid a contentious national battle over school choice and the role of charter schools, which advocates say help improve all education through the power of competition.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

