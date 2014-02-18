Councilman suing City of Chattanooga to stop recall effort - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Councilman suing City of Chattanooga to stop recall effort

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

City Councilman Chris Anderson will file a lawsuit in Hamilton County Circuit Court today to stop recall efforts against him.

Residents petitioned the Hamilton County Election Commission to have the recall, which was recently approved.

The commission requested that the 1,600 signatures, 15 percent of Anderson's District 7 population, required for a recall vote be gathered by April 10 so that it could be placed on the August ballot.

Anderson's campaign manager, Joda Thongnopnua confirmed that the lawsuit would be filed today.

