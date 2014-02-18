Councilman suing City of Chattanooga to stop recall effort

Working Together for You

City Councilman Chris Anderson will file a lawsuit in Hamilton County Circuit Court today to stop recall efforts against him.

Residents petitioned the Hamilton County Election Commission to have the recall, which was recently approved.

The commission requested that the 1,600 signatures, 15 percent of Anderson's District 7 population, required for a recall vote be gathered by April 10 so that it could be placed on the August ballot.

Anderson's campaign manager, Joda Thongnopnua confirmed that the lawsuit would be filed today.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

