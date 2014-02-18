Sheriff investigates shooting of Ga. farm's donkey

WINDER, Ga. (AP) - Sheriff's investigators in northeast Georgia are trying to find out who shot and killed a donkey on a Bartow County farm.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1j7TgsJ ) Todd Garrett's donkey, named Bonnie, was shot under the neck on his family farm by someone using a high-powered rifle over the weekend.

Sheriff Judd Smith says the donkey appears to have been shot from a distance by somebody who knew where to place a killing shot, such as an experienced hunter. He also says it's possible the shooter mistook the donkey for a deer. That would still be illegal because it's not deer hunting season.

Smith says the shooter could face a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the donkey. He says, "It's not just cruel, it's mean."

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

