Saban confirms he's partner in Mercedes dealership

IRONDALE, AL (AP) - Nick Saban confirms he and a partner are working to open a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Birmingham area.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/1gdRkMy ) the Alabama football coach said a statement Monday he's "honored to join the Mercedes family" and "extremely excited" about the business venture planned for Irondale. The statement was provided by Saban's attorney, Bobby Plott.

Saban's partner, Joe Agresti, says land has been purchased for the Irondale dealership but construction is being held up by a civil lawsuit.

Crown Automobiles of Hoover is suing Mercedes-Benz USA, saying news that a second dealership was opening in the Birmingham area derailed plans to sell the Hoover lot. Saban confirmed his involvement after attorneys for Crown Automobiles filed a notice of intent to subpoena Saban to determine if he's doing business with Mercedes.

