Panel approves marker for Grandpa Jones

HENDERSON, KY (AP) - The Kentucky Historical Society has approved a proposed highway marker to honor country music entertainer Louis "Grandpa" Jones at his birthplace.

Linda Hallmark, vice president of the Henderson County Historical and Genealogical Society, told The Gleaner (http://bit.ly/1eMhweD) that the approval will allow the group to start fundraising for the project, which is expected to cost about $2,500.

Jones was born on Oct. 20, 1913 in the Niagara community of Henderson County in western Kentucky. He began performing in the 1920s, joined the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, Tenn., in 1946, and was a cast member of the TV show "Hee Haw."

Jones was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1978 and into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2002. He died in 1998.

