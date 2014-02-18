Metro Atlanta woman rallying for GA pit bull ban

ATLANTA (AP) - A metro Atlanta woman hopes to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ban pit bulls from the state.

WSB-TV reports Angela Rutledge of Fulton County became active after her 2-year-old son was mauled to death by her family's pit bull terrier in April 2012. She planned a rally Tuesday on the steps of the state Capitol in Atlanta to call for legislation to ban ownership of the breed in Georgia, or at least impose tighter restrictions.

Rutledge says she has concluded pit bulls are "an aggressive breed" that can pose a danger even to their owners.

She was being joined at the statehouse rally by Jeff Borchardt of Wisconsin, who founded the group Daxton's Friends for Canine Education and Awareness after his 14-month-old son was killed by pit bulls.

Information from: WSB-TV

