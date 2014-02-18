Patchy morning fog, then mild and pleasant

Good Tuesday. You will be dealing with some patchy fog as you head out today. After the fog burns off, get ready for an amazing day.

High pressure building in today will give us mostly sunny skies, and highs will climb to the mid 60s.

The clouds will trickle back in tonight as a weak impulse of low pressure moves in, giving us some scattered showers overnight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, skies will once again clear, and we will have highs reaching the low 70s.

Thursday will be just as warm, but we will see clouds building Thursday afternoon with a few spotty showers late in the day. Those showers will be ahead of a front that will bring a line of showers and storms to the area Overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

We will then clear back out and have beautiful weather heading into the weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog, 33

Noon... Sunny, 54

3pm... Sunny, 64

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 60

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 53

