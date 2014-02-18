Deadline looms in GA bid to get water from TN River - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deadline looms in GA bid to get water from TN River

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Is Georgia's bid to tap the Tennessee River a bluff?

Or is it a ticking bomb that could cost Tennessee parts of Chattanooga, East Ridge, St. Elmo and Lookout Mountain?

The answer may be clearer soon.

The clock is winding down for Tennessee to accept what a Georgia legislator described as a "gift": 66.5 square miles Georgia says it lost almost 200 years ago when a surveyor misdrew the state line south of where it belongs.

