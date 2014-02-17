Nursing program to begin in Fall 2014 at Lee U. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nursing program to begin in Fall 2014 at Lee U.

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Lee University will soon have a nursing degree program.  A release on the University's website details the plans.

The school has received approval from the Tennessee Board of Nurses to begin the program.

The Christian university based in Cleveland, Tennessee, says the decision will allow students to be admitted to the new program this fall.

The school plans to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing that includes a traditional four-year track, as well as a one-year track for registered nurses who are already working professionals.

