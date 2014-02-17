While waiting for a family Rayanna tries to excel at sports - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

While waiting for a family Rayanna tries to excel at sports

Posted: Updated:

She's not one of the kids who watch television.  She usually gets out her art supplies.

Rayanna likes to stay busy, whether she's doing artwork, playing basketball or even cleaning.

She likes to be helpful around the house.  Those who know her best say she's thoughtful and considerate of others, but she would do best in a family where she's the only child... She will require attention.

Rayanna likes to earn credits that she can spend on trinkets and jewelry.  And she's proud of her medals from Special Olympics.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.