While waiting for a family Rayanna tries to excel at sports

She's not one of the kids who watch television. She usually gets out her art supplies.



Rayanna likes to stay busy, whether she's doing artwork, playing basketball or even cleaning.



She likes to be helpful around the house. Those who know her best say she's thoughtful and considerate of others, but she would do best in a family where she's the only child... She will require attention.



Rayanna likes to earn credits that she can spend on trinkets and jewelry. And she's proud of her medals from Special Olympics.



