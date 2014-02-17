Train versus truck in Athens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Train versus truck in Athens

ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

A man walks away with minor injuries after being hit by a train.

Seventy-one-year old Warren King was in his truck when he went through the railroad crossing on Howard Street in Athens around 10:45a.m. Monday. 

The train unable to stop hit Mr. King's truck. 

King was able to walk away but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No charges are pending.

