Toddler falls from apartment window

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A toddler is recovering after falling from a third story apartment window in downtown Chattanooga.

Witnesses at the apartments on Walnut & 3rd Street say the little boy dropped about 25 feet and landed on the sidewalk.

We were told by witnesses the child was alert.

The child was taken to the hospital.  The extent of any injuries is unknown.

