TN lawmakers discuss dropping daylight-saving time

Tennessee lawmakers are discussing a bill that would do away with daylight-saving time throughout the state. That would mean no more falling back or springing your clocks forward every six months.



A house subcommittee passed the bill last week. Now it goes up for vote this week in the full House State Government Committee. The bill would make Tennessee the fourth state to opt out of daylight-saving time and keep clocks the same year-round. Farmers are among the biggest advocates.



"Hallelujah," McMinn County farmer Whitey Dougherty said.



McMinn County farmer Whitey Dougherty says his cows get upset with all the clock-shifting and don't produce as much milk for about a week following each time change.



"We're over it because the cows are routine and they like being milked at the same time every day. So twice a year we have to change them for an hour," Dougherty said.



Farmer Elizabeth Ireland is excited about the possibility of sunnier evenings.



"There's a lot of labor intensive stuff I've had to actually get out of the business of because it gets dark so early in the winter. It's really difficult to train horses by car headlights," Clock End Farm Co-owner Elizabeth Ireland said.



She works on her North Georgia farm before and after her full-time day job in Tennessee. She agrees with some lawmakers who argue it will be confusing for those who commute between bordering states.



"Literally will have two stick on clocks in my truck that say this is Georgia time and this is Tennessee time," Ireland said.



She says it's worth it, but some others are not on board.



"We stop changing and they do change, it would make us be out of sync even more," Vicki Schambron said.



Some parents worry about kids waiting in the dark for the morning school bus, while others like the idea of more outdoor playtime after school.



"The babies get more tired in the afternoon when it gets dark and they'll get more time to play," Cleveland parent Josh Walker said.



The House votes on the bill this week. The Senate companion bill isn't on the schedule for a vote yet. If it passes, it would go into effect July 1. Tennessee would still spring clocks forward next month, and stay there.

Click here to read exact wording of the bill.