Update: Teenager shot in head on Arlington Ave.

Patrol cars fill the parking lot of the Woodlawn Apartment complex Monday morning after shots ring out inside of one of the units. The victim, a 16-year-old girl out of school on President's Day.



"A black female had been shot in the head," Chattanooga Police Officer Tim McFarland says.



She was taken to a local hospital with a non life threatening injury but the details about how or who pulled the trigger is unclear.



"We don't know how this happened," says McFarland.



Outside the hospital, the teenager's family talks with investigators. A friend of the family says the young girl is going to be ok.



"I was like oh no, not another one. I hope she's ok," says an area resident.



At the apartment complex, a sense of fear as the shooter remains at large.

For her protection one woman we spoke to wants to remain anonymous but says she's no stranger to the violence in this area.



"Back in June my son was shot up here so I know how terrifying it is to hear about a shooting in a community you grew up in," she says.



This marks Chattanooga's 15th shooting since the beginning of the year. Police could not say how many shootings have occurred at the Woodlawn Apartments but some have an idea.



"About five on the Woodlawn property, but in the area itself there have been numerous shootings," says the woman.



In March, 2011 a 3-year-old toddler and a 20-year-old man were both shot when bullets came through their apartment window. They survived as will this latest victim of a violent crime.



"I just hope she's ok, that's all I can say. I'm praying for her and the family," the woman says.

Police did not have any suspect information but a friend of the family says officers are currently working on a few leads. We'll keep you updated as information becomes available.

