Remington Arms to open new facility in Huntsville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Remington Arms to open new facility in Huntsville

Posted: Updated:
Alabama Gov. Rovert Bentley at the Remington announcement Monday. WAFF photo Alabama Gov. Rovert Bentley at the Remington announcement Monday. WAFF photo

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley made a major job development announcement Monday afternoon.

Remington Arms, a company that produces guns and ammunition, said they will be moving to Huntsville. The move would bring about 2,000 jobs to the Rocket City.

The company is expected to move into the old Chrysler building on Electronics Boulevard.

The announcement began at 2 p.m. inside the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Read more at WAFF's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.