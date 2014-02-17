Remington Arms to open new facility in Huntsville

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley made a major job development announcement Monday afternoon.



Remington Arms, a company that produces guns and ammunition, said they will be moving to Huntsville. The move would bring about 2,000 jobs to the Rocket City.



The company is expected to move into the old Chrysler building on Electronics Boulevard.



The announcement began at 2 p.m. inside the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

