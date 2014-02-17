E.R. in the sky doesn’t come cheap, but now there’s a new way to pay for them

Working Together For You

The journey from rural Bledsoe County to the trauma center in Chattanooga can be an hour-plus ambulance ride over mountainous terrain.

Or it can be a 15-minute ride in a medical helicopter.

Last year, Erlanger's LifeForce helicopter airlifted 84 patients from Bledsoe County to the hospital. The year before, there were 80 such cases.

That's why county Mayor Bobby Collier and county commissioners say $43,500 is a small price to pay for coverage they say will help Bledsoe's 12,800 residents avoid sky-high bills when their lives are on the line.

