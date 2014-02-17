North GA EMC back to normal daily procedures

The operations center at North Georgia EMC is now back to normal daily procedures after a massive winter storm damaged large portions of the NGEMC distribution system.

All 7 counties in the service area experienced multiple outages with Walker and Catoosa counties hardest hit. Several restorations extended into Sunday because of structure damage to member homes, which had to be repaired before power could be safely restored.

"In the wake of this huge storm, we are grateful for the understanding patience of NGEMC members and the many kind remarks posted on our Facebook page while others emailed notes or shared words of encouragement with crews in the field," said NGEMC CEO, Kathryn West. "We also want to thank area road departments and emergency personnel who worked to keep roads safe and as clear as possible so we could get to fallen trees and lines. We appreciate the crews who worked long hours in challenging conditions, and we are particularly thankful to report no injuries for NGEMC. Our dedicated employees were encouraged by the many expressions of appreciation from our community of members."

Approximately 135 line-crew members, 95 tree trimming crew members, and a host of support personnel worked around the clock to restore power to more than 27,000 members affected by the substantial damage to the electric system.

Crews from Blue Ridge Mountain EMC in Young Harris, GA; Caney Fork EMC from Middle Tennessee; and Clarke-Washington EMC and Baldwin EMC both from Alabama assisted NGEMC's regular work force. These crews, along with some of NGEMC's regular forces have moved on to other systems which sustained even more extensive damages.