11,500 Ga. homes and business still without power

ATLANTA (AP) - About 11,500 homes and businesses in Georgia were still without power Monday as a result of last week's winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the north and central parts of the state.

Georgia Power reported that 900 of its customers were still without power by midday. A spokesman for the utility said most of those required repairs by an electrician before power could be restored.

The state's electric membership cooperatives, or EMCs, reported that 10,600 of their customers were without power Monday.

Nearly a million homes and businesses lost power, a large number of them in the hard-hit area of eastern Georgia, around Augusta.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.