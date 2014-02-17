NIH gives Vanderbilt $1.4 for AIDS research - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NIH gives Vanderbilt $1.4 for AIDS research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The National Institutes of Health has given Vanderbilt University a $1.4 million grant to continue its research into the treatment and the development a vaccine to prevent the virus that causes AIDS.

Vanderbilt doctors say that while people with AIDS are living longer with better treatments, they're still facing a number of health problems including chronic inflammation that increases the risks of stroke, heart attack and other deadly diseases. Doctors say new and better treatments are important, but it's imperative to develop a vaccine.

A recent vaccine trial in Thailand showed that people were about 30 percent less likely to develop HIV after being given the vaccine, but researchers still don't know why it helped some people.

