TN wedding services bill sparks opposition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee lawmakers have proposed a bill that would protect wedding-related businesses from lawsuits if they refuse to provide services based on religious beliefs.

Republican Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville and Knoxville Rep. Bill Dunn are sponsoring the proposal.

It is expected to be reviewed by the Senate on Tuesday in the wake of recent court rulings in other states striking down bans on same-sex marriage.

Bell says he thinks Tennessee's ban will be overturned eventually and the bill would protect the religious beliefs of business owners.

American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg said the bill is discriminatory against gay, lesbian and transgender couples. Weinberg said the ACLU is lobbying against the proposal.

Weinberg said the bill "is based on intolerance and fear."

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.