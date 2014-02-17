Dalton Police search for missing man

Dalton Police are searching for a missing man.



Police say 48-year-old Michael "Paul" Franks was last seen leaving his apartment on Shugart Road around 7 Sunday night.



His cell phone was found later at the Greyhound station in Chattanooga.



Family members think he might be headed towards Knoxville.



Franks in a white man, about 190 pounds and 5'11" tall.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Matt Lowery at 706-278-9085, extension 133.