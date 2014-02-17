Learning the ropes

Working Together For You

Most 15-year-olds dream of getting their learner's permit, but Jaden Newman just wants to fly — off the top rope.

That is why his grandfather, Bud Higdon, opened Total Wrestling Experience, or TWE, in Red Bank last August.

"He's loved wrestling ever since he was a little bitty feller," says Higdon, so when Jaden started begging his grandfather for professional training, he just couldn't say no.

