Siskin Children Institute to close East Brainerd center

Siskin Children Institute will close its East Brainerd Early Learning Center effective May 30, officials said this morning.



"Decisions that affect our families and our staff are always tremendously difficult and not taken lightly," John Farrimond, Siskin president and CEO said in a news release. "This reallocation will allow the Institute to explore new opportunities to serve the ever growing number of children and their families who need our help."



The center's 33 full-time and six part-time staff will be supported beyond the end of May and all efforts will be made to keep them in the Institute family, the news release stated.



In the coming months, staff will work with families on transition issues.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



