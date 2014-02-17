Young girl shot in head in Chattanooga

A young girl has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the girl was shot Monday morning on Arlington Avenue.

The girl's name and age are not known but police believe she is a juvenile.

She was taken to the hospital with what police believe to be non life threatening injuries. Investigators say she is able to talk to them.

The suspect is still at large. No description is available at this time.



