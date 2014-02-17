Two iconic GA companies to lay off workers in other states

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Two Atlanta-based companies have announced they will lay off workers in other states.



Delta Air Lines will job out maintenance and service workers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport with layoff notices coming in April.



The job cuts affect 741 workers, but just how many will remain out of work is unclear.



Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said employees will be able to re-apply for their jobs.



"Our expectation is that as this transition is happening, the new providers will look to the old workforce," Durrant said. "We expect the incoming vendors to look to the existing workforce and utilize that institutional knowledge and skill."



Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola Co. will cut jobs in Sacramento, Calif., in the next few weeks.



