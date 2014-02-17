Chattanooga area plungers brave chilly water to benefit Special Olympics

The warmest temperatures of the month did little to heat the water at Dallas Bay, but a bold group of swimmers got "Freezin' for a reason" Sunday afternoon.

With the last remnants of snow disappearing from the ground at Chester Frost Park and a firm breeze blowing off the water, a crowd of close to 100 gathered for Chattanooga's second annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics in Tennessee.

Participants of all ages took the plunge, others cheered safely from the shore and all smiled as the local rendition of the state's largest Special Olympics fundraiser brought in an estimated $10,000.

Polar Plunge is a nationwide event, and that's where plunger Danette Scudder found her inspiration to brave waters still warming from last week's snowfall.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

